Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 59,185 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $67,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after buying an additional 365,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,745,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.28. 633,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,216. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $143.39 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

