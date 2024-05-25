Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 51,878 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Centene worth $70,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 421.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,441,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

NYSE:CNC traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $74.63. 4,019,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

