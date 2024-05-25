Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 7.80% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $66,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 445,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.33. 32,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,452. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

