Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $73,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.65. 724,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

