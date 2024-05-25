Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 2.8% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $128.04 million and $24.38 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00006633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,729.33 or 1.00040370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011555 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00110111 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

