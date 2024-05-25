Visionary Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 29th (NASDAQ:GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th.

Visionary Trading Down 10.8 %

Visionary stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Visionary has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

