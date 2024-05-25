Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 479,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,612. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,436 shares of company stock valued at $983,659. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

