Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Down 0.4%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.67. Approximately 8,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

