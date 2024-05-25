Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Up 1%

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.72). Approximately 99,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 136,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.69).
A number of research firms have recently commented on VID. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Videndum from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Shore Capital downgraded Videndum to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
