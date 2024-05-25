Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Sells $77,956.17 in Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 63,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $77,956.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,532.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 6,504 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $9,040.56.

On Friday, May 17th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of Veru stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $37,047.12.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 84,021 shares of Veru stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $126,031.50.

VERU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,837. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Veru last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 265.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 122,999 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

