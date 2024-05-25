Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.70. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Venture Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

Venture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.8137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

