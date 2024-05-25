Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,543,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after buying an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after buying an additional 327,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.22. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.39 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

