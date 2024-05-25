Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading Down 1.3%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.56. 9,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 58,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Vasta Platform Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vasta Platform stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

