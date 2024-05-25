Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 104,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $160.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

