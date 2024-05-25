Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,293,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,810. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

