Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,810. The company has a market capitalization of $392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

