Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.56. 2,336,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,216. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

