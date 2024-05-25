Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VGT traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.23. 286,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,977. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $549.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.