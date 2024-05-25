Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8,973.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.38. 500,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

