Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $58,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,106,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

