Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.67. 574,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

