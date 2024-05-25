Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 920,140 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

