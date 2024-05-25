US Bancorp DE Sells 8,283 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $53,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.83. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

