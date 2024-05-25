US Bancorp DE Sells 25,065 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 520,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,842. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

