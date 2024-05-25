US Bancorp DE Sells 1,526 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $42,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.66. 369,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.