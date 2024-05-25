US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McKesson were worth $42,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in McKesson by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,789. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.57. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.16.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

