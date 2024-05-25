US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $39,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,807,000 after buying an additional 151,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,266. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $986.96. The company had a trading volume of 338,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,069.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

