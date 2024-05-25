US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.62. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

