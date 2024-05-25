US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,626 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $36,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $54.55. 501,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

