Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.51. 316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Urbana Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.10.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.43 million for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 76.81% and a return on equity of 20.32%.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

