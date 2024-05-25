UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.7% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.17. 2,414,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

