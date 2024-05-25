United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.66. 2,995,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,187. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.79.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.