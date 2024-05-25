United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) vs. nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Critical Contrast

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Microelectronics and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 1 0 2.33 nLIGHT 0 1 2 0 2.67

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 24.79% 15.60% 9.85% nLIGHT -23.81% -17.86% -14.69%

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.25 billion 2.96 $1.95 billion $0.70 12.24 nLIGHT $200.36 million 3.13 -$41.67 million ($1.02) -12.92

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats nLIGHT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

