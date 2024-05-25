United Maritime Co. (USEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 10th

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

United Maritime Trading Up 3.3 %

United Maritime stock traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,173. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. United Maritime has a 52 week low of 2.01 and a 52 week high of 3.00.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. United Maritime had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

