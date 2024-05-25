Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.61.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.52. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

