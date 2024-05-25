UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNF. Barclays upped their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.75.

UNF opened at $162.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $150.50 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in UniFirst by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

