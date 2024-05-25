Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $525.86.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.78. The stock had a trading volume of 969,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,590. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.35. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,668,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

