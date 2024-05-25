Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. 10,385,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

