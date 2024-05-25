U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,351. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

