Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $600.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.09.

TYL stock opened at $492.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.38 and its 200-day moving average is $429.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

