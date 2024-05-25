Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 6.1%

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.28 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.36 ($0.45). Approximately 3,915,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,708,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.64 ($0.48).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.53. The company has a market cap of £523.85 million, a P/E ratio of -598.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Richard Miller acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($24,707.68). In related news, insider Richard Miller purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($24,707.68). Also, insider Roald Goethe purchased 71,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £26,467.95 ($33,640.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 175,535 shares of company stock worth $5,990,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

