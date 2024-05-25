Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.98. 1,463,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,919 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,720,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,667,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 606,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

