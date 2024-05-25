Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $449.71

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.71 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 424.50 ($5.40). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.43), with a volume of 42,532 shares trading hands.
Tristel Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £200.86 million, a PE ratio of 3,520.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.19.
Tristel Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 5.24 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,833.33%.
Insider Activity at Tristel
About Tristel
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tristel
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.