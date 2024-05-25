Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $449.71

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.71 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 424.50 ($5.40). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.43), with a volume of 42,532 shares trading hands.

Tristel Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £200.86 million, a PE ratio of 3,520.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.19.

Tristel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 5.24 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,833.33%.

Insider Activity at Tristel

About Tristel

In other Tristel news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.87), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($293,594.31). Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

