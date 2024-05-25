Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Trading Down 2.6%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.34. 240,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,995% from the average session volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

