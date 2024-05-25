Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

TCOM opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 99,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,471,000 after buying an additional 837,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

