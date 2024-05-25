Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of Udemy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,086 shares of company stock worth $938,281 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

UDMY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 785,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,433. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

