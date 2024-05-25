Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.79 Million in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 460,532 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 11,942,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,750,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

