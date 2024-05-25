Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.84 Million Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Inari Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,634. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

