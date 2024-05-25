Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 5,565 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

