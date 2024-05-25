Trexquant Investment LP Buys 37,069 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Doximity worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250 over the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.83. 1,049,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,730. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

